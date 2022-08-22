Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 22, 2022 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has sensationally claimed that there may be no swearing-in of elected leaders thanks to IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Speaking yesterday at a church service in Donholm, Kalonzo slammed the IEBC for short-changing the country during the August 9, General Election.

As a result, Kalonzo argued that all the elected leaders ought not to be sworn in with pending polls in a number of places across the country.

“Elections law state that election in Mombasa, Kakamega and Kitui rural can be postponed if there is a general emergency in the country, it was never envisaged that intimidation can stop an election.

“If you look at it that way even the swearing-in of Babu Owino as the MP-elect for Embakasi East cannot happen,”

He also maintained that the general election is not over, saying that the matter is arguable and he is ready to pursue it.

“As far as I am concerned, the lawyer that is in me tells me and even the Senior Counsel that this General election is not over, what is happening in Kakamega, Mombasa, and the four constituencies in West Pokot and Kitui Counties has never happened before in Kenya,” Kalonzo noted

Musyoka noted that the matter can be canvassed in the Supreme Court because intimidation cannot stop a general election.

“The constitution never anticipated that there would be a by-election in a general election process,” Kalonzo Stated.

Kalonzo was set to be Chief Cabinet Secretary in Raila Odinga’s Government before they were shortchanged by Chebukati when declared Ruto as the winner of the presidential contest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.