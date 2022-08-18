Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 18 August 2022 – Former Kameme Radio presenter, Njogu Wa Njoroge, has paid a tribute to late Benga singer, John De Mathew, to mark 3 years since he passed away.

The renowned vernacular media personality visited DeMathew’s grave and penned an emotional tribute to him on his Facebook page.

In the tribute, Njogu said that he has never let DeMathew down since he passed on.

There are promises that they made to each other when he was alive and he always stands by them.

However, he is disappointed that Demathew’s close friends, including outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta, betrayed him by abandoning William Ruto but the Gikuyu community stood by him after paying the debt on the ballot.

“My brother, it’s 3 years now. I have never let you down. I have kept my promise. I will always stand by them. And the bond is stronger. But, Let me update you on Ithe wa Ciku. Your closest friends betrayed you. But the Gikuyu Nation stood by you!” he wrote.

Njogu and DeMathew were very close friends and shared the same political ideologies.

They tirelessly campaigned for President Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto in 2013 and 2017, thanks to their influence in the Mt Kenya region.

Demathew’s political songs were prophetic and most of the things he used to say in the songs have come to pass.

Before he died in a tragic road accident, he had told the Kikuyu community that they have a debt to pay to William Ruto.

