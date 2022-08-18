Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 18, 2022 – Nigerian Prophet, Primate Ayodele, has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta that he will face God’s wrath.

In a press statement, Ayodele, who predicted that Deputy President William Ruto would win the General Election in the first round, accused Uhuru of trying to subvert God’s plan by refusing to acknowledge Ruto’s win.

He claimed that Uhuru was the main cause of the stalemate witnessed in the country following the announcement of the results of the presidential election.

“Uhuru Kenyatta is the cause of the problem in Kenya because he wants to elongate his tenure, he should not try God because it will be disastrous for him,” Ayodele remarked

He reiterated that the president-elect was God’s project and anyone who tried to stop his assumption of office should be ready to face the consequences.

“President-elect, William Ruto is God’s project, don’t truncate it otherwise, you will face the wrath of God, that is God’s warning to Uhuru Kenyatta,’’ he pointed out.

The Man of God appealed to Azimio leader Raila Odinga to accept the outcome of the poll and move on to save his political legacy.

“His Excellency, Raila Odinga should accept the result of the election in good faith, his time has elapsed and trying to compromise will only dent his image. Attempts to upturn what God has done will only lead to crisis,” Ayodele proclaimed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.