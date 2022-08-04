Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 04 August 2022 – A Nigerian man has cried out on social media after his wife sold his property and disappeared.

According to the aggrieved man based in the US, he flew to his motherland when he was informed that his wife had sold the property for a song and disappeared.

He lamented that he bought the land alone for 9.5 million nairas and incurred huge costs to construct the building, only for his wife to sell the property for just 10 million nairas without his consent.

He pleaded with Netizens to circulate the video so that it can go viral.

“This is my property that was sold for 10 million nairas by my wife. How can you sell a property like this for 10 million Nairas.

“I built 4 flats on it. I bought only this land for 9.5 million Nairas. Paid agency fee, paid lawyer, community I paid N500,000 for development. Then, after I plastered and roofed everything, she sold it for 10 million Nairas.

“So, everybody that hears this news should help me post it. Let it go viral. A woman that I called my wife. This is the house, I roofed it and she sold it for 10 million Nairas and the person agreed to buy. All these iron doors, I already fixed all of them before I left,” he lamented.

Watch the videos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.