Thursday, August 4, 2022 – The driver who killed Nicki Minaj’s father, Robert Maraj, in a hit-and-run has been sentenced 1 year in jail.

Charles Polevich was ordered to serve 1 year in jail Wednesday, August 3, after pleading guilty to two felony charges – leaving the scene of an incident without reporting and tampering with physical evidence.

On top of that, his driver’s license will be suspended for 6 months and he’ll pay a $5,000 fine.

Polevich was facing up to 7 years behind bars, but Judge Howard Sturim followed through with a commitment to sentence him to no more than one year in jail.

Nicki Minaj’s dad died in February 2021 at the age of 64 after being struck in a hit-and-run accident while he was walking on Long Island