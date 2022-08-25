Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 25, 2022 – Nick Cannon is expecting his 10th child and his third with Brittney Bell.

The Wild n’ Out star announced the news today, August 24, as he shared footage from their pregnancy photoshoot.

Nick already has 8 kids with multiple women and his 9th is on the way.

He is currently awaiting the birth of his ninth child with Abby De La Rosa.

Nick and Brittany Bell are already parents to a son, Golden Sagon and a daughter, Powerful Queen.

The 10th child is a boy.

Watch the video below