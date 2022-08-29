Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 29, 2022 – NFL superstar Colin Kaepernick and his Nessa Diab are now proud parents.

Diab, a radio host and TV personality, announced on Sunday night, August 28, that the couple who have been dating since 2015 recently welcomed their first child together.

Sharing a picture of the new family together in a hospital bed, the proud mother wrote:

I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title – MOM!



Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family.



Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn’t going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and I realized I’m a complete mama bear! Colin is the most amazing dad and I’m soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey.

I know sharing this allows me to connect with you in different ways that I never imagined. My conversations and life experiences have already changed. And my world has gotten that much bigger thanks to our sweet little baby who has shown me how to love in ways I never knew.



Thank you everyone for your support as always.



Love, The Kaepernicks

The former NFL star and his longtime girlfriend did not disclose the gender of the baby.

Kaepernick, a free-agent NFL quarterback who has been out of the league since 2016, played six seasons for the 49ers and has remained unsigned due to his polarized protest to kneel during the national anthem.

Kaepernick filed a lawsuit in 2017 against the NFL, alleging owners were colluding to keep him from playing. He later reached a confidential settlement with the NFL. The 34-year-old recently worked out with the Las Vegas Raiders in May.