Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 12, 2022 – Kimilili Member of Parliament-elect, Didmus Barasa, has denied reports that he had fled to Uganda after shooting dead the aide of his opponent in his constituency on the voting day.

Addressing the press at Bungoma Police Station after surrendering himself, Barasa claimed that he was in Nairobi even as police launched a manhunt to track him down.

Barasa further claimed that he survived an assassination attempt on Sunday, August 7, the day he is accused of fatally shooting his opponent’s aide following a disagreement.

He argues that on the day, his bodyguards were attacked and one of them is recuperating at a health facility he did not disclose.

“I went to Nairobi so that the court can give anticipatory bail. I saw on TV a regional police commander asking me to surrender and I drove all the way from Nairobi ready to cooperate with the police.”

“On Sunday night, my private bodyguard was attacked badly and he was in a coma for three days and he was on life care, the same night I survived an assassination attempt,” Barasa claimed.

The MP-elect, who was declared the winner of the polls, stated that he was ready to cooperate with the police as they continue with their investigations on the matter.

He stated that he had not given any written permission to anyone to collect his certificate after Kimilili Returning Officer George Omondi insisted that Barasa had to present himself at the tallying centre physically.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has ordered the police to arrest the UDA MP-elect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.