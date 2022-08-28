Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 28, 2022 – A Kenyan lady who is dating an elderly mzungu man recently went viral after word got out that she has been live streaming assaulting him while drunk.

A video of the old man with bruises all over his face trended on social media, prompting Netizens to alert DCI.

The aging foreigner has refuted claims that the injuries on his face were inflicted by his young Kenyan girlfriend after the video went viral.

He claims that he was involved in a motorbike accident on his way home and urged Kenyans to mind their business.

His girlfriend also rubbished rumors that she has been subjecting him to physical abuse and said their marriage is okay.

Watch the video of the couple refuting rumors being circulated on social media even as a section of Netizens claim that the elderly man is not mentally okay.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.