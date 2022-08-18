Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 18 August 2022 – Five pathologists who conducted an autopsy on the body of murdered IEBC officer, Daniel Musyoka, have failed to ascertain the cause of his death.

Government pathologist, Dr. Dorothy Njeru, led Musyoka’s family and human rights bodies in conducting the four-hour exercise and concluded that they could not outright determine the cause of death.

More body samples were collected for further forensic analysis.

According to Dr. Njeru, the murder was done professionally, since they were no physical injuries to indicate the cause of the death.

Most of Musyoka’s internal organs were found intact.

“We cannot ascertain the cause of death. No physical injuries point to the cause of death.

“We have collected samples from the body for further forensic analysis in a government laboratory,” Dr. Njeru said.

The deceased’s body was moved to the Machakos Montezuma mortuary.

Burial plans are currently underway.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.