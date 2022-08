Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 4, 2022 – Rihanna, 34, and partner ASAP Rocky, 33, were seen enjoying a night out at 4 am in New York City.

The parents, who welcomed their first child on May 13, both wore black sweats for the night out.

A$AP held Rihanna’s hand during the walk and planted a kiss on her temple at some point.

See photos below.