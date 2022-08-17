Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 17, 2022 – Detectives probing the cold-blooded murder of Embakasi East Returning Officer, Daniel Musyoka, have indicated that he may have been murdered on Monday evening or early Tuesday morning.

Speaking to the media, Oloitokitok Police Boss Kipruto Ruto stated that Musyoka – whose body was discovered on Monday, had fresh wounds indicating the incident took place hours before he was discovered.

Further, the police noted that Musyoka had wounds in the arm, indicating a struggle with the killers.

He stated that officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) combed the scene of crime and took evidence for further analysis.

“When the police arrived at the scene, we discovered that it was a male body and it was still fresh,” he stated.

Additionally, the police revealed that they suspect that the killers were familiar with the area given the thicket where the body was found.

Ruto indicated that it would have been difficult for new people to maneuver the forest, especially in the morning.

This was echoed by a resident who discovered the late Musyoka’s body. The herder revealed that the IEBC official’s body was dumped in a seasonal river.

“He was found with his arms and legs folded with bruises on his arms. This is not the first time this has happened here. We discovered him in the hole,” the herder stated.

