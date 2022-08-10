Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 10, 2022 – Ford Kenya Leader Moses Wetangula’s daughter, Sheila, has mocked Azimio candidate Raila Odinga over his dismal performance in the ongoing tallying exercise in Bungoma County.

This is after UDA candidate William Ruto trounced Raila at Wetangula’s polling station after garnering 76% of the total votes cast.

She told Raila that he messed with the wrong man, in reference to his father.

“Do not mess with Papa wa Roma, we have really given Raila a lesson, hahaha,” she said in a statement on social media.

According to Sheila, Raila took her father for granted when they ejected him as the Senate Majority Leader.

She further said her father has delivered 80% of votes to Ruto’s UDA and that the party has won nearly all Members of County Assembly positions.

“Bungoma has made us proud, we are giving Ruto 80%, Raila after betraying us thought we will vote for him. The voter turnout was massive in Bungoma.”

“The divorce was surely messy with a lot of casualties. Ford Kenya has delivered 95% of all MCAs seats, coup plotters have all been shown the door,” she added.

While exiting the office of the Minority Leader, Wetangula warned that his ouster will have severe consequences on ODM leader Raila because it would be loud and messy, and as it turns it has really been loud and messy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.