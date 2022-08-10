Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 10, 2022 – Singer Ne-Yo has claimed that rapper and actor Ice-T once gave him permission to ‘squeeze’ his wife Coco’s butt at a halloween party.

43-year-old Ne-Yo made the claim at a preview of the next episode of “Drink Champs”. He said;

“Mind you, I had had a few drinks at this point.

“So, I walked up to him and was like, ‘Bro, with all due respect, uh, I’ve wanted to squeeze Coco’s ass for a really long time.’”

Ne-Yo claimed Ice-T responded by saying “‘You know what? I’m just the kind of pimp that’ll let you do it.”

The singer further claimed that the rapper and actor called his wife over and whispered what he wanted her to do in her ear. He added;

“She looked at him and smiled, then looked at me and smiled, and turned around and bent that thing over, and I grabbed as much of a handful as I could.

“He gave me a pound, and we finished, and we drank and hung out for the rest of the night.”

Baffled podcast host N.O.R.E. simply said, “I’m trying to figure out who’s more gangster in this situation, you, or him or Coco. Or is it all three? I’m taking a shot for that, bro.”

Despite people’s criticism over how Ice-T and Coco choose to parent their daughter Chanel, 6, they are one of Hollywood’s strongest couples.

Earlier this year, they celebrated their 21st anniversary while also ringing in the new year.

The same can’t be said for Ne-Yo after his wife, Crystal Renay, recently filed for divorce. She accused him of cheating and fathering a child with another woman.

Renay and the singer first tied the knot in February 2016. The on-again, off-again couple divorced two years later before marrying again in April 2022.