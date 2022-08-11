Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 11 August 2022 – Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi is a proudly polygamous man.

He has married two wives Lillian and Anne.

When he was announced as the winner by IEBC after retaining his seat, his wives marched to the podium to jointly pick his certificate since he was not present.

They had earlier sat patiently on the same front row awaiting for the constituency returning officer to announce the results.

Sudi garnered 31,534 votes against his immediate competitor Frank Murgor who got 11,091 followed closely by Pauline Tuwei who managed 6,504 votes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.