Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 4, 2022 – Former Knicks guard, Iman Shumpert was arrested over the weekend after officers allegedly found a “sizable” amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport.

TMZ reported that Shumpert was stopped at a TSA checkpoint around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday by authorities responding to a possible drug violation call.

Further examination revealed that Shumpert had 6.12 ounces of a “green leafy substance” in his bag, which he admitted to be marijuana. The substance was additionally confirmed through later tests.

The Brooklyn Nets player also admitted to possessing marijuana before being placed under arrest and transported to the airport jail, per the publication.

Shumpert, who is married to Teyana Taylor and shares kids Iman, 6, and Rue Rose, 1, with her, was flying to Los Angeles via Delta Airlines at 3:00 p.m.

During a conversation with officers, Iman also said that he was concerned about missing the flight. He was then informed he would not be making his flight. Cops also made the claim that the Dancing With The Stars alum had 14 nine mm rounds in his bag along with a Glock magazine, but no actual gun.

As marijuana possession is a “State Jail Felony,” the Berwyn, Illinois native is facing up to two years in jail and a hefty $10,000 fine should he be convicted.

Iman made his NBA debut in 2011 at the age of 21 when he played for the New York Knicks, where he stayed for four seasons. He then moved over to the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015 – 2018 before short spurts with the Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets. Shumpert most recently joined the Brooklyn nets in 2019, and again for a short 10-day contract in 2021. He has since retired from professional basketball.

In his personal life, he went public with Teyana in 2014, and the two welcomed their first child just a year later. The couple married in 2017, and later starred in reality series We Got Love Teyana & Iman.