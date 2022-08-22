Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 21 August 2022 – NBA hall of famer, Dennis Rodman has announced plans to visit Russia to seek the release of Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who was sentenced to nine years in prison on drug charges.

Earlier this month, Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian jail for drug possession earlier this month. Her lawyers have filed an appeal and there are understood to be separate talks underway over a possible prisoner swap.

Rodman has now revealed plans to make a trip of his own to negotiate the Olympic champion’s release.

“I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl,” Rodman told NBC News. “I’m trying to go this week.” He did not specify who had given him permission to travel to Russia.

The 61-year-old Rodman has described himself as a “basketball ambassador.”

In 2014, he was invited to Russia by Vladimir Putin and called the country’s president “cool”. He also has a friendship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who is an avid NBA fan.