Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – Italian football club, Napoli has named Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen as its new penalty taker after he scored a penalty kick in Sunday’s friendly game.

The 23-year-old who played in a front three alongside Hirving Lozano and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia stepped up to score in their 1-1 pre-season friendly draw against Real Mallorca.

Napoli has now confirmed on their social media pages that Osimhen will take over the responsibility of taking penalties ahead of the new campaign.

Napoli wrote on Twitter:

“Osimhen!!! 1-0. But the most important thing: He’s gonna be our penalty kicker this season.”

Last season, Italy player Lorenzo Insigne was in charge of the penalty role at the club but the player has now left the club for Major League Soccer (MLS) side Toronto FC which is why Osimhen has been handed the responsibility of taking penalty for the club.