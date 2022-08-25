Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 25, 2022 – Nandi Governor Stephen Sang stepped out in style with his wife Sheila and adorable kids during his swearing-in ceremony.

The Governor’s beautiful and stylish wife was wearing a dazzling floral dress and heels.

Sheila is a former student at Kerotet Girls High School and a graduate of Moi University.

She is a human resource professional and formerly worked with the County Pension Fund.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.