Monday, August 15, 2022 – Ousted Governor Lee Kinyanjui had managed to keep matatus out of Nakuru CBD, something that many Governors have tried and failed.

However, matatus are back into the CBD and the city looks disorderly, days after Susan Kihika was elected as the Governor.

Kihika had promised to bring the matatus back into the Central Business District when she was campaigning.

Lee Kinyanjui was among the best performing Governors but the UDA wave in the Mt Kenya region favored his main opponent, Susan Kihika.

See photo of Nakuru city looking disorderly after Lee was ousted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.