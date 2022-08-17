Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 17 August 2022 – It is now emerging that Tourism Cabinet Minister Najib Balala has been Ruto’s mole in the Cabinet, and at the same time, pretending to be loyal to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Balala, who had maintained a public posture of neutrality, was the first Cabinet Secretary to post a congratulatory message to President-elect William Ruto.

According to sources, Balala has been lying to other Cabinet Secretaries that he subscribes to the ideals of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government but he was the one leaking information to Ruto whenever the head of state had meetings with the cabinet.

In fact, some of the Cabinet Secretaries are said not to be picking up his calls, branding him a traitor.

Balala, a well-known schemer, hopes that Ruto will appoint him to the Cabinet after officially forming the next Government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.