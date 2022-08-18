Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 18, 2022 – As investigations surrounding the brutal murder of IEBC returning officer Daniel Musyoka continues, detectives have obtained CCTV footage showing his last moments before he disappeared.

Musyoka was captured in the footage moving in and out of the constituency’s tallying center at the East Africa School of Aviation.

At exactly 9.40 am on the fateful day, he excused himself and told his bodyguard that he was going to make a phone call.

Shortly after, he met some mysterious men outside the tallying centre who handed him an envelope before disappearing.

That was the last time he was seen alive.

It is not clear what was in the envelope.

Musyoka was about to announce the results of the member of the National Assembly and ward representatives races before he disappeared.

One person has been arrested in connection with the murder.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.