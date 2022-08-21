Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 21 August 2022 – Detectives investigating the disappearance and eventual murder of Embakasi East Returning Officer Daniel Musyoka are reportedly pursuing an unidentified lady seen in conversation with him outside the East African School of Aviation tallying center before he went missing.

The mysterious lady was seen talking with Musyoka at around 10 am on August 11, 2022, the day he went missing.

On the fateful day, Musyoka is said to have excused himself to walk to a nearby chemist to buy medicine.

He reportedly declined to be escorted by his bodyguard and driver.

Soon after leaving the tallying center, he met the unidentified lady outside the tallying center and engaged her in a chat for a few minutes.

That was the last time he was seen alive.

Sources revealed that the returning officer was a disturbed man hours before the declaration of the Constituency results.

At some point in the night, he sought some time alone in an empty room within the Tallying Centre.

Detectives are expected to use the CCTV footage obtained from the East African School of Aviation to unravel the murder.

As the investigations continue, burial preparations are underway with the family saying he will be laid to rest on Friday next week in his rural village of Muthetheni-Miu, Mwala in Machakos County.

Watch the CCTV footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.