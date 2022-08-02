Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – Renowned city preacher Reverend Kathy Kiuna of Jubilee Christian Centre (JCC) turned a year older in style over the weekend.

Her flamboyant husband, Bishop Allan Kiuna, flew her to Coast where he surprised her with a romantic birthday dinner on the beach.

Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Kathy said that the surprise caught her off guard and left her speechless.

“My mouth is still wide open. The surprises are beyond. I thought I was the queen of surprises but clearly, I’ve been beaten hands down.

“Bishop Kiuna’s sons better take notes,’’ she wrote.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.