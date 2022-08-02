Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, has said his life is in danger.

In an exclusive interview with one of the local dailies, Gachagua uncovered details of intrigues that led to his public outbursts regarding threats on his life.

“I have been a subject of harassment by the state for the last four years. Since I became a running mate, the state has intensified surveillance on me and my family,” Gachagua said.

A day after his outburst, Gachagua told the daily that suspicious individuals trailed him to his hotel room demanding access.

“When I spent a night in Nakuru on Friday, there were strange people who were asking for me. They came before I checked into my room where they wanted access but they were denied,” Gachagua said.

“And at night, I heard some fellows hovering in the corridors. When I came out, they disappeared,” Gachagua added.

However, Gachagua could not reveal details of the hotel he slept in and therefore his allegations are yet to be verified.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.