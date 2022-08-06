Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 06 August 2022 – Louis Otieno’s son Silas Miami has penned a sweet message to celebrate his mzungu husband’s birthday after he turned a year older.

The controversial filmmaker showered Patrick Vanderdorden with touching words while reminding him that he deserves so much love.

“My favourite person in the world is celebrating his birthday today – on a beautiful island surrounded by the people who love him the most.

“And whether he believes it or not – He deserves this and so much more. I love you,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

The gay couple got married in 2019.

