Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 1 August 2022 – Ne-Yo has responded to his wife’s allegations on social media after she claimed that he cheated on her in a shocking post.

On Saturday, July 30, Crystal Renay alleged that the singer has cheated on her throughout their eight-year-long relationship. She said the singer slept with numerous women without protection.

“8 years of life and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected … every last one of them,” the model, 36, wrote in a Saturday, July 30, Instagram statement. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is [an] understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist.”

She added in her post: “I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect. I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache.”

Renay further asked her social media followers to “stop sending” her videos or information about his alleged cheating because “what he does is no longer my concern.”

She noted: “I am not a victim. I’m choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it’s up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart, I wish him nothing but the best.”

Ne-Yo has now responded to the accusations by sharing a statement on his Twitter page:

“For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.” he wrote

The Arkansas native and Renay previously renewed their wedding vows earlier this year in a Las Vegas ceremony . The duo share children Shaffer, 6, Roman, 3, and Isabella.