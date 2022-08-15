Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 15, 2022 – A Dubai-based socialite has revealed that she was dating outgoing Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

Taking to Twitter, the gorgeous lass by the name Caroline Brooks or Caroline Dxb, revealed that her ex is the governor, who at one time was said to be in a relationship with former KTN News anchor Betty Kyallo.

According to Caroline, who is currently starring in The Housewives of Dubai, people have been dying to know which politician she was in a relationship with and it is Joho.

“Everyone is dying to know which politician I dated. Y’all know I don’t mind spilling my own tea. My ex is Hassan Joho (The Governor of Mombasa) and it’s no secret,” she tweeted.

She even shared photos on a date with Joho to prove that they had an affair.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.