Wednesday, August 10, 2022 – An MCA candidate from Mbeu Ward in Tigania West constituency is heartbroken after the residents failed to vote for him.

Festus Kithinji expressed his disappointments with the residents in an emotional video and said that he started his political journey in 2020 and everything was okay during the campaigns.

The residents used to praise him and invite him for harambees, only to disappoint him on the ballot.

The aspiring politician started his political journey in 2020 and utilized all his resources during his campaigns.

He has no money left in his bank account.

“About three years ago, I started a political journey. The start was very well, even the ending but the people of Mbeu are not good. I did my best,” he ranted.

According to the candidate, the residents voted for his opponent, whom he accused of giving money to the residents and changing their minds.

He is contemplating quitting politics after being floored badly by his competitor.

Watch the heartbreaking video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.