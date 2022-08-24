Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 24, 2022 – Renowned Political Analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has launched a scathing attack on South African EFF Party Leader Julius Malema, following his utterances on the just concluded Kenyan elections.

This is after Malema congratulated President-elect William Ruto for being declared the winner of the August 9, elections and at the same time asked Raila Odinga to concede defeat.

“Mr. Odinga must humble himself and form part of a government that will address the challenges confronting the people of Kenya, and not allow history to remember him as an individual who was desperate for power, at the cost of the progress of his nation,” Malema said in a tweet.

However, Malema’s remarks did not go down well with Ngunyi who told him off, saying Kenya and South Africa are two different countries for him to issue such comments.

He said the South African opposition leader does not understand Kenyan politics no wonder he made the remarks.

“Malema has the heart of a lion, and the brain of an Ox. This is why he does not understand Kenyan elections. Compared to Kenya, South Africans live in a Banana Republic. Kenya is Beyond them,” he tweeted.

Malema’s Tuesday comments were his second considering that he last week commented on the Kenyan elections and asked Raila to accept defeat.

Raila has disputed the results of the August 9 presidential elections, citing irregularities and a mismatch in the final tally. He has since moved to the Supreme Court seeking to overturn Ruto’s controversial win.

