Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 12, 2022 – Gospel rapper Eko Dydda has gone missing after being kidnapped and beaten by goons.

According to his wife, Cynthia Ayugi, he was kidnapped while going to collect his certificate after clinching the Mathare North MCA seat.

“I’m looking for Eko Dydda, I cannot find him,” she told the press.

She says the last time she saw him was last night when he left Stima Members Grounds in Ruaraka in disguise, dressed as a woman.

His visit to Stima Members Grounds in Ruaraka was to collect his certificate from IEBC officials.

“After coming from Stima Member Grounds disguised as a lady, we had to go different ways. We met around Jogoo Road then went different ways because cops were calling him telling him his life was in danger,” she said.

“Later, he texted me saying he is not okay’,’ she added.

Eko Dydda’s phone has been switched off.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.