Monday, August 8, 2022 – Jubilee Party parliamentary aspirant Kevin Kioko Mbuvi alias Bahati has said his campaigns in the Mathare constituency have cost him up to Sh 50 million.

Speaking on Monday, Bahati, who is challenging ODM candidate Antony Oluoch, said from the onset of his campaigns, he has spent Sh 33 million.

“MP campaigns are too expensive. It costs like Sh50 million. By the end of these campaigns, I will have spent over Sh33 million.” the singer said.

Bahati said that he has been getting support from his friends during the campaigns and revealed that on Tuesday alone, he will spend about Ksh10 million.

He said that the money will be used to pay for many things, among them paying his agents.

“On Tuesday alone, I will spend like Sh10 million. It will go to so many things, including paying my agents.”Bahati said.

