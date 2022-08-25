Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 25, 2022 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator-elect, Kipchumba Murkomen, has claimed Azimio Leader Raila Odinga lost to William Ruto because of the lazy agents he employed to guard his votes at Bomas of Kenya.

In a statement yesterday, Murkomen revealed that Raila’s agents at the Bomas of Kenya did not know what their roles were.

According to him, while UDA agents were busy scrutinizing forms 34A, Raila’s agents were on the other hand heckling that the elections were being rigged.

Murkomen, a fierce critic of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, said Raila’a agents did not have any documents at the national presidential tallying center.

“At Bomas we had copies of forms 34A from our agents and scrutinized meticulously all the results. Towards the end, a few of us didn’t sleep for 3 nights.”

“Azimio agents didn’t have documents and didn’t bother to scrutinize anything only heckling, taunting us, and targeting our laptops and phones,” Murkome said in a Tweet.

His sentiments come after Uasin Gishu Woman Rep-elect, Gladys Boss Shollei, alleged that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s agents at Bomas didn’t work for him.

Shollei said most of Azimio’s agents at Bomas came empty-handed to Bomas and sat there as spectators.

“I feel sorry for Raila Odinga, his agents came to Bomas empty-handed. Their job was to shout Gladys is stealing. His people lied to him, they don’t work for him,” Shollei said.

Last week, verification of presidential elections was suspended for several hours after Raila Odinga’s Chief agent Saitabao Ole Kanchory alleged that some IEBC officials were colluding with their opponents to alter results and sneak in Forms 34 A.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.