Monday, August 8, 2022 – A mother of one identified as Emma has suffered some injuries after turning down a couple’s request for a threesome during a night-out.

Emma who was left with a split lip, black eye and now “unable to sleep”, said she was struck by a woman after she “offered her a threesome” earlier in the night.

The attack according to her, occurred around 10pm on Monday, August 1. She said;

“I went to the hospital this week and the doctor confirmed I had a concussion.

“I have a smashed-up face and I’m missing time off work because of this.

“I can’t even see my daughter at the moment. I’m having nightmares and having to sleep with the light on – everything makes me jump.

“I’m sure it happened because she asked me if I wanted a threesome with her and another guy at the bar. I declined that offer.”

BirminghamLive reported that Emma who was with a friend on Birmingham’s Broad Street when her evening descended into chaos, also claimed that her phone was also smashed by her attacker.

She added;

“Victims should not have to fight like this to get justice. We’re already traumatised enough.

“I want my case reviewed because it hasn’t been taken seriously by police at all – and it wasn’t on the night either.

“When the woman smashed my phone, I tried to report this to a nearby officer. But he just acted like it was a joke and that I was too drunk.

“I called the police on someone else’s phone, and while waiting for them to arrive, I was punched on the left side of my face by the same woman from earlier. There was an officer present but he did nothing and seemed completely oblivious to what was happening.

“I was then hit again just as more officers were arriving – it was seen by four officers in total.”

The next day, Emma gave an official statement to police at her home. But when days passed without any contact, she reached out to a news outlet.

Emma said it was ‘shocking’ to find out someone had been released with a caution and was ‘furious’ over the police not letting her know.

She said;

“Making a complaint does not heal the trauma, but how can an assault with this much evidence warrant a conditional caution?

“My witness was not contacted, and the officers would not have had enough time to review CCTV from the scene. I was not made aware of anything, or kept in the loop, throughout the whole process.

“Something needs to change to stop other victims from going through this. I feel like I’ve been failed.”

A West Midlands Police spokesperson however said;

“We were called after a woman was assaulted in Broad Street at around 10pm on Monday. Officers found a woman had been punched, but thankfully did not need hospital treatment.

“Following quick-time enquiries, officers arrested a woman, aged 50. The woman was questioned and later released with a conditional caution.”