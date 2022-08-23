Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 23, 2022 – A British woman is fighting for her life after she was struck by lightning in front of her daughter, whilst holidaying in Croatia.

The mum and daughter were sheltering from a thunderstorm on the popular Croatian beach resort known as Split at the time.

After being struck by lightning on Saturday afternoon, August 20, the 47-year-old woman, who has not been identified, is reportedly in a critical condition receiving intensive care.

She was allegedly hit and knocked unconscious as the pair tried to reach the safety of a nearby hotel.

Passers-by were only alerted to the horrific incident by the screams of the daughter.

Luckily, a medic was available.

The heroic medic was able to revive the Brit and then she was desperately rushed to Split’s KBC Hospital where she now remains.

She reportedly has a serious head injury and burns.

An official from the Marjenski Dir triathlon told MailOnline: “The woman was struck close to the beach and fortunately for her one of our on-call medics who was attending the event managed to revive her.

“He was close by dealing with a bike accident that had just taken place and when he heard the screams he rushed over to help the woman and he stabilised her until the ambulance arrived.”

In a statement local police told The Mirror: “At 3:15pm (Saturday, August 20) a report was received from the hospital that an emergency medical aid had been requested to arrive at the Kašjuni beach in Split, where one person was allegedly injured by a lightning strike.

“The woman received medical assistance at the scene and was transported to the hospital where she was kept for further treatment, her life is in danger.

“An investigation will be conducted at the scene and all the circumstances of this accident are being determined.”