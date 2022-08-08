Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 08 August 2022 – The drama between comedian Mulamwah and his baby mama Carol Sonnie has resurfaced after he accused her of dating a sponsor.

Mulamwah disclosed to his fans that he has done investigations and established that Sonnie is dating a married man of 60 years, who is funding her lifestyle.

He posted photos of the man’s wife to prove his claims.

Mulamwah’s revelations come just days after Sonnie revealed that she is dating.

She has been posting photos goofing around with a mysterious man and hiding his face.

She had planned to host a revealing party to unveil the face of the mysterious man she has been flaunting online but according to her ex-lover Mulamwah, he is a ‘Mbaba’.

Below are Mulamwah’s posts exposing Sonnie’s ‘Mbaba’.

