Thursday, August 25, 2022 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has urged Kakamega County residents to support Amani National Congress (ANC) gubernatorial candidate Cleophas Malala in the Tuesday election.

Speaking on Thursday while campaigning for Malala, Mudavadi said by supporting Malala, the residents will be part of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government led by President-Elect William Ruto.

Mudavadi further urged the electorate to behave like Mt Kenya residents, who unanimously sent President Uhuru Kenyatta and his dynasty home and resolved to form the government with Ruto.

The former Deputy Prime Minister also urged the residents not to support ODM candidate Ferdinand Barasa, because he will join the Opposition bench together with his boss, Raila Odinga.

“The whole of Mount Kenya region is firmly in the Kenya Kwanza government. Uhuru is going home having left Mount Kenya with the ruling side.

“He is also leaving after placing Raila in opposition. That is the truth,” Mudavadi said

