Tuesday, August 30, 2022 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has broken his silence after Cleophas Malala lost the Kakamega gubernatorial elections.

Malala, who was vying on an ANC ticket, was whitewashed by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate Fernades Barasa.

Barasa garnered 192,768 votes against Malala, who had 159,275 votes.

In his message on Tuesday, Mudavadi said Malala had put up a spirited fight but failed to win the battle.

The former Deputy Prime Minister also thanked Kenya Kwanza Alliance supporters for voting for Malala despite losing to Barasa.

He also thanked Kenya Kwanza Alliance supporters in Mombasa for supporting Hassan Omar, who lost the election to ODM’s Abdulswamad Nassir

“I thank the people of Kakamega and Mombasa counties for turning out to vote for Kenya Kwanza Governorship candidates. Though Cleophas Malalah and Hassan Omar Sarai did not triumph, they put up a gallant effort.

“Age is still on your side,” Mudavadi wrote on his Twitter page.

