Monday, August 15, 2022 – ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula, may not get anything from Deputy President William Ruto’s Government if he wins.

This is after they failed to deliver 70% of Western Kenya votes to Ruto in the just concluded General Election as earlier agreed.

The total votes from the five counties constituting Western Kenya have been tallied, revealing how many Deputy President William Ruto garnered as compared to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

According to IEBC data, Ruto trailed Raila in four of the five counties in the Western region. They are

Busia, Kakamega, Trans Nzoia and Vihiga.

In total, the former Prime Minister garnered 955,185 votes compared to Kenya Kwanza’s 611,475 votes.

In Kakamega, Raila got 71.14 per cent of the votes totaling to 357,665 votes against Ruto’s 140,450 votes.

In Bungoma, Ruto defeated the former Prime Minister after garnering 255,907 votes representing 63.16 per cent of the votes while Raila got 145,240 votes.

The county is Wetangula’s stronghold and he clinched the Senate seat in the polls.

In Vihiga, where Mudavadi resides, Azimio la Umoja garnered 114,717 votes against Kenya Kwanza’s 67,631 votes while in Busia, the former achieved 226,317 votes representing 81 per cent while the DP only managed 48,827.

Finally, Azimio la Umoja got 111,246 votes in Trans Nzoia beating Kenya Kwanza’s 98,657 votes.

Mudavadi and Wetangula had been guaranteed six slots in Ruto’s Cabinet which will consist of 21 Cabinet Secretaries.

They had also been promised priority development projects in their home turfs but only if they deliver 70% of Western Kenya votes to Ruto, but as it turns out, they didn’t deliver.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.