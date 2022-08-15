Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 15, 2022 – The Kikuyu Council of Elders who endorsed the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Leader Raila Odinga’s presidential quest have conceded defeat.

This is after Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA scooped the majority of votes and seats from the populous region compared to Raila and his running mate, Martha Karua.

Speaking yesterday, the elders’ Chairman, Wachira Kiago, admitted that they failed to read the political mood in the Mt Kenya region before settling on the ODM leader.

“We concede defeat but that is not to say we were wrong. Just like the way Jesus Christ who was a messiah was crucified by the decision of the majority, it turned out that the majority are not always right,” said Kiago.

Kiago added that people had started laughing at them for supporting Raila who was to an extent rejected by the region’s electorate.

However, he insisted that backing the former premier remains the wisest stand for their community regardless of the outcome of the vote.

According to him, Kikuyu community made an emotional decision and they will soon sober up and regret their decision.

“Our people will soon see the grave mistake they made to sell their souls to Ruto and trusting their fate in his hands without even having a political party of their own,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.