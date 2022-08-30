Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 30, 2022 – Newly elected Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok has moved to crack the whip on supporters of Chama Cha Mashinani.

This is after he fired all County employees who campaigned for Isaac Ruto, who was seeking to reclaim the seat that he lost Joyce Laboso in 2017.

Barchok, who was addressing Bomet County government workers at the Bomet IAAF stadium, urged all those who sabotaged his gubernatorial campaigns to tender their resignation failure to which they will be forcefully shown the door.

He made it clear that he would not work with staff who were not loyal to him.

“You will discover who Barchok really is. I am a good person, but I can be very bad. I will not be comfortable retaining on the payroll any officer who sabotaged my government,” Barchok said.

To evade brushing shoulders with labor courts, Barchok said those employees serving on contracts will receive a one-month notice before their services are terminated.

“You will receive a one-month notice to avoid any legal backlash, and then release you from service,” the governor added.

Barchok said he had been patient with some of the employees ahead of the General Election, but that he had all along been taking notes, which he will be acting on moving forward.

His comments sparked uproar from a section of residents and civil rights society who vowed to move to block any attempt by the Bomet governor to sack any employee.

“It will be very wrong to sack anyone because he just aligned him or herself with a political side and I am warning Barchok that he is inviting serious legal battle,” said Kipkemoi Barsumei, a former mayor-turned-civil rights activist.

