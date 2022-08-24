Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 24, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has blasted the Mt Kenya region for overwhelmingly voting for President-Elect William Ruto in the just concluded Presidential election.

Despite being an outsider, Ruto garnered over 80 percent of the votes in the Mt Kenya region.

On the other hand, Raila Odinga, who had the support of the incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta, got less than 20 percent in the vote-rich region.

Kipkorir, who is an Azimio One Kenya Alliance apologist, stated that the Mt Kenya region would only transform if the region voted for the country rather than voting against individuals.

Kipkorir said that the Mt Kenya region voted for selfish individuals like DP Ruto and his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, instead of patriots like Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua.

“The day Mt Kenya votes for Kenya is when we’ll transform. For now, we all wallow in shared poverty,” Kipkorir wrote on his social media page on Wednesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST