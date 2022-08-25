Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 25, 2022 – Mt Kenya Foundation Chairman Peter Munga, who was among billionaires who backed Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s presidential bid, has spoken for the first time since William Ruto was declared as the president-elect.

On Monday last week, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared Ruto as the President-elect after garnering 50.49 percent against Raila Odinga’s 48.85 percent.

Speaking at a meeting on Wednesday aimed at reconciling the Mt Kenya region after a divisive election, Munga said he is ready to work with Ruto if the Supreme Court upholds his win.

Munga further said after the Supreme Court’s verdict, he will start uniting the region after having a divergent political opinion as he revealed that the Mt Kenya region has always remained united after polls.

“We felt that Mr. Odinga was a better candidate than his competitors, not that we were pushing for class wars or competing against our people,” Munga said.

In defending himself on backing Raila Odinga, the Chairman claimed that he felt that Raila Odinga was the best choice and after being surprised by the region on how they unanimously voted for Ruto, he affirmed to concede defeat after the outcome of the Supreme Court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.