Wednesday, August 31, 2022 – Bungoma County Senator, Moses Wetangula, has finally broken silence after Kenya Kwanza Alliance lost Kakamega and Mombasa gubernatorial seats to Azimio One Kenya Alliance.

During the elections held on Monday, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidates which are part of the Azimio coalition won the seats by a huge margin.

In Kakamega County, ODM candidate Fernandes Barasa whitewashed Amani National Congress (ANC) candidate Cleophas Malala who conceded defeat on Tuesday.

In Mombasa County, Abdulswamad Nassir of ODM clinched the seat after beating United Democratic Alliance(UDA) candidate, Hassan Omar.

Reacting to the ignominious defeat of Kenya Kwanza Alliance candidates, Wetangula, who is nicknamed ‘Papa wa Roma’ in legal circles, said the people of Kakamega spoke loudly and congratulated Malala for the spirited fight though he lost to Barasa.

“The people of Kakamega have spoken on the gubernatorial vote. I praise the candidates for their positive attitude to the outcome.

“To Sen Malala, You had a good fight and you kept the faith. You will have your just reward. Hongera,” Wetangula wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.