Wednesday, August 10, 2022 – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has conceded defeat in Kiambu gubernatorial race.

In a statement on Facebook, Kuria thanked Kiambu residents for giving him two terms as their MP, saying he will now be taking a break from politics.

“I enjoyed every minute of my 8 years in elective politics. Back to the private sector. Happily,” Kuria wrote on Wednesday morning.

His announcement came even before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced the final results for the Kiambu governor seat.

Kuria had previously said he would exit politics if he fails to clinch the Kiambu governor seat.

“In the unlikely event I’m not elected, you will not see me in politics again let alone seeking to be nominated. There is life beyond politics,” Kuria said in a previous Facebook post on July 12, 2022.

The Chama Cha Kazi party leader made the remarks while dismissing claims that he had forwarded his name for MP nominations as a backup plan if loses the governor seat.

“My single-minded focus is to be elected Governor of Kiambu County and to have William Ruto as President,” he said in the post.

Kuria was in the race against Senator Kimani Wamatangi of UDA, former Governor William Kabogo of Tujibebe Party, and Independent candidate Patrick ‘WaJungle’ Wainaina.

Others are Independent candidate Juliet Kimemia, Mwende Gatabaki of Safina, and incumbent governor James Nyoro of the Jubilee party.

