Thursday, August 18, 2022 – It is now official that William Ruto is the President-Elect and it is just a matter of days before he is sworn in as the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya if his close opponent, Raila Odinga, refuses to go to the Supreme Court to challenge his victory.

Ruto was announced as the President-Elect on Tuesday after beating Raila Odinga by a hair’s margin.

The former Deputy President garnered 7,176,141 votes, equivalent to 50.59% of valid votes cast, beating former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who had 6,942,930 votes representing 48.85%.

Following Ruto‘s win, Former Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, who played a role in his win, has hinted that Ruto is already organizing his Cabinet and is just only waiting to be sworn in.

Kuria said unlike in the past when big names featured in the Cabinet, Ruto has decided to name competent patriots who have the sole job of delivering to Kenyans.

“People will be surprised by Ruto’s cabinet…..not the big names but competent patriots.

“Whoever will land a CS Job in this regime must fully give his best.

“We must deliver to Kenyans. William Ruto was the best option. Rejoice Kenyans!” Kuria wrote on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.