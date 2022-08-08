Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 8, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has urged Nakuru and Uasin Gishu Counties residents to be alert, claiming the government is planning to rig tomorrow’s presidential election.

In a social media post on Monday, Kuria who is supporting Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto said 40 lorries left Nakuru state house at 11 am with the ballot papers to various destinations in Rift Valley.

“Top Alert!! 40 trucks with marked ballot papers will leave State Lodge Nakuru to various destinations in the next 20 minutes. Media, public please stop them.

“Most of them have GK registration numbers,” Kuria wrote on his Facebook page.

Kuria further said a lorry KCW 853T is taking pre-marked ballot papers to Eldoret town, which is the hometown of DP Ruto.

“Uasin Gishu people. One of the vehicles to leave State House Nakuru for Eldoret with marked ballots is KCW 853T,” Kuria added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.