Sunday, August 7, 2022 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has reportedly shut down his multimillion Volume Club in Nyali after being frustrated by his workers.

A leaked audio of Sonko explaining why he has decided to shut down the Sh 250 million club has emerged online.

In the audio, Sonko is heard ranting that some of his employees have been siphoning money from the business while he is busy campaigning.

They reportedly switch off CCTV cameras and cut off power on Saturdays and then sell their own alcohol, making him incur heavy losses.

“I have closed down Volume because of your theft. You see that I’m busy with campaigns you decide to steal. You cut off the power on Saturdays and switch off the CCTVs and sell alcohol as you please. You’re stealing from me and you’re not even ashamed,” he rants.

He particularly calls out one of his employees identified as, Jackson, who went for an interview at the prestigious Serena hotel, only to drag the politician’s name in the mud.

“Mtu akitafuta kazi, aende atafute na jina lake, na CV yake, don’t go out there saying that I don’t pay you. Hizi payrolls zote huwa nazianika kwa mtandao. I have invested over Sh250 million in this to help you, not for you to come and steal from me,” Sonko is heard saying.

Sonko revealed that the owners of the 5-star hotel informed him of Jackson’s deeds when he went for an interview.

Jackon lied that Sonko doesn’t pay employees.

He informed Jackson that he had lost the lucrative job opportunity for lying.

“Jackson, you pass the interview well at Serena, when asked why you left Volume you say that I don’t pay. The bosses there are my friends, so you’ve even lost opportunities,” he adds in the leaked audio.

