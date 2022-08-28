Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



By Martha Mwihaki Hinga.

I had never heard about Kate wa Gladys until before the elections when I came across rants and declaims about how an online Banker had disappeared with money contributed by women.

First of all, I sought to understand how we have built trust on Facebook with strangers to an extent that I would take my hard-earned cash and send it to someone’s PERSONAL BANK ACCOUNT! I then established that the online Chama by Kate was smoothly functional until such a time when it rapidly grew and Facebookers (Women) saw a safe haven in her, there and then her appetite for more grew to an extent that she would handle more than 30 chamas a day.

The first tactic Kate used was to build credibility and trustworthiness. How? She created a cabal of trustees who were always affirming her initiative and saving face when it looked like kinaumana.

Most of the admins of the WhatsApp groups were her very close allies and interestingly even her house managers(maids).

All monies collected were sent to Kate’s PERSONAL BANK ACCOUNT and then she would then send to whoever was “eating”.

Those in the group tell me that anyone who dared ask questions that did not align with the plan was either gagged, threatened, or removed. How she fooled all of you I still can’t tell.Pengine ni kamuti.

Another one who was in the Electronic appliances chama tells me that she saved with Kate and wanted to buy a washing machine, such a machine would ideally cost her around 35-40k.

When the time to do that came she was directed to a specific shop that sold that machine for around 55k,20k more.

Kate was so rigid that she had to bow to her terms and bought the machine 20k more even when she had an option of a cheaper shop, she would later realize that Kate alikuwa amepiga deal na huyu muuzaji and the 20k belonged to yours truly Kate.

The online chama did not have physical meetings, they did not have trustees and even bank signatories as the bank account used was personal belonging to Kate. Kate who is a caterer by profession grew her wealth exponentially in less than two years. Ladies and gentlemen, she began making maiden trips to Dubai, Zanzibar et al.She would go live while doing makeovers of her Nairobi home after moving from Nakuru.

Funny enough no one knows where she used to live in Nairobi. She bought two vehicles, a Mazda CX-5 that was a part-time hearse and a new shape harrier 2014 model. What were the accountability structures? None. What were the policies of operations? None. What was the legal pedestal of this movement? Women have no idea, they don’t know.

Let me depress you even further. Kate will not go to jail; she will not die neither will she run mad, her life goes on kama kawa, you remember Gladys Kamande? Kenyans have some very poor financial literacy skills; they have likely lost their money for good. With hundreds of SACCOs with very good rates, you people decided to use such a route to save your money? Sawa tu!

The Kenyan DAILY POST.