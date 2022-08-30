Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 30, 2022 – Controversial city preacher Victor Kanyari of Salvation Healing Ministries Church has devised a new method of making money.

The rogue preacher claims that he is multiplying money through special prayers.

He hosts what he calls a miracle service on Shifu TV and urges the viewers to send him money through Mpesa, which claims to multiply through special prayers.

If you send Sh 500 via Mpesa to the phone numbers displayed on the TV screen, Kanyari claims that one can get back Sh 30,000 after he prays for the money.

Gullible Kenyans have been sending him money expecting a miracle, only for them to realize that they have been defrauded.

Watch a video of how the cunning preacher fools his viewers.

